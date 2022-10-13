Traffic Alert: MPD cruiser involved in single-car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash overnight on I-40.

The single-car crash happened around 4:13 a.m. The officer is currently in critical condition.

Memphis Police Department says due to the accident, all eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 and Chelsea to Hollywood will be shut down until further notice.

According to the Action News 5 crew on the scene, the cruiser is currently in a ditch on side of the interstate. Several officers are on the scene to investigate.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes for the time being.

