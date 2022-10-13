Advertise with Us
Shelby County awards Habitat for Humanity of Memphis $977K grant for senior home repairs

Habitat for Humanity homes in North Memphis. (Source: Amelia Carlson / WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received a big award from Shelby County Government Thursday.

A total of $977,000 is set to go towards home repairs for low-income seniors.

The grant will be used for participants in the “Aging In Place” program which serves older homeowners in Fayette and Shelby counties. The program provides accessibility improvements, mobility modifications and critical home repairs.

The cut-off for 2022 applications for the program has already passed but Habitat for Humanity’s next application period is set to reopen in early 2023.

Homeowners can visit memphishabitat.com for more information about the “Aging in Place” program.

