Secretary of State Tre Hargett enters into plea agreement for DUI charge
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In June 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested while driving a state-issued vehicle under the influence.
According to an affidavit, Hargett was driving back from Bonaroo when Tullahoma Police officers observed him swerving on the road. Officers pulled him over, administered a sobriety test, and arrested him for a DUI.
Hargett appeared in court in Coffee County this morning and accepted a plea deal.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.