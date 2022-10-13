Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Secretary of State Tre Hargett enters into plea agreement for DUI charge

Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Secretary of State Tre Hargett(Erik Schelzig | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In June 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested while driving a state-issued vehicle under the influence.

According to an affidavit, Hargett was driving back from Bonaroo when Tullahoma Police officers observed him swerving on the road. Officers pulled him over, administered a sobriety test, and arrested him for a DUI.

Hargett appeared in court in Coffee County this morning and accepted a plea deal.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Arrest
Officials reveal new details on TN Secretary of State arrest

Most Read

Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Meet the Manns
Meet the Manns
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

MPD investigating crash on I-40 involving cruiser
MPD cruiser involved in single-car crash on I-40
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
Scene of fatal crash on Shelby Dr. involving Memphis officer
Transportation officials request community input to reduce traffic deaths in the Mid-South