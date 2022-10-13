Rain a welcome sight for some, not so much for Mid-South farmers

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South saw rain for the first time in over a month, and for some, it was a sight for sore eyes.

For others, particularly farmers, the rain could not have come at a more unfortunate time.

Rain is certainly good for growing crops, but when grain and cotton reach maturity rain can be costly for farmers.

In peak harvesting season, grain farmers who normally transport their crops by the river are faced with dumping their harvest in piles next to grain bins because the bins are full.

At the Consolidated Grain & Barge Co. (CGB) in Tunica County, a massive tarp was draped over the grain pile next to their bins so as not to risk the grain mildewing when the rain passed through.

A company representative met us outside the Tunica County CGB and presented a company statement.

“Historically low water conditions on the Mississippi River are having a significant effect on many stakeholders in the agriculture industry... Despite the challenges, CGB stands firm in its commitment to creating value in the markets we serve. Especially during the harvest period, our execution is critical to maximizing this value for both our producers and end-use customers.”

Up and down Highway 61, farmers could be seen racing against the clock, trying to harvest what they could before the rain.

The farmers were too busy to talk on camera.

CGB says they’re implementing countermeasures to help create space for harvests and speed up barge traffic during this time.

As for the rain, it’s better off upriver so it can wash down and raise levels so that barge traffic carrying crops can get back to normal.

