Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the suspect charged with the shooting deaths of one adult and a 10-year-old that took place in northeast Memphis earlier in the morning.

A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition.

Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.

