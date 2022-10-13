Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the suspect charged with the shooting deaths of one adult and a 10-year-old that took place in northeast Memphis earlier in the morning.
A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition.
Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony.
This is an ongoing investigation.
