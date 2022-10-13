Advertise with Us
Plenty of sunshine to end the week, but clouds and more rain return for the weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is firmly in place across the Mid-South as we wrap up the week, but a weekend cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms back to the area this weekend. That will be followed by a cold, dry pattern for much of next week and the potential for our first widespread frost of the season.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and low temperatures near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

