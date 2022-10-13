Advertise with Us
Multivitamins and the impact on cognitive function

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting older does not mean you have to slow time, but it is a good time to start thinking about ways to support your cognitive abilities and memory.

Health experts say roughly two-thirds of Americans experience cognitive impairment around the age of 70.

Health and Nutrition Expert Dr. Jeffery Blumberg joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips and advice to help older adults improve cognitive function.

He also shared how multivitamins can help improve cognitive function for older adults.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

