MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville

Bernice King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., is seen outside of The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta on Wed., Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)(WIBW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School.

King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the school located at 600 North 10th St.

King, who is the CEO of The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, will be signing copies of her book, It Starts with Me.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission at 888-290-KING.

