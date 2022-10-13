Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis transportation officials request community input on transit safety in the Mid-South

MATA bus
MATA bus(WMC Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation officials in Memphis say they want community input on transit safety here in the Mid-South.

The Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization, or Memphis MPO, is inviting people to a working lunch.

Officials with the organization will be at Food Truck Thursday in downtown Memphis, looking for public comment on transportation safety here in the Memphis area.

It’s part of the organization’s Mid-South Safety Action Plan.

The plan centers around reducing traffic deaths in the Memphis area.

Officials want input from several municipalities, including Horn Lake, Collierville, Arlington and both Midtown and Downtown Memphis.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, there have been more than 1,000 traffic fatalities.

That’s compared to more than 1,300 traffic fatalities around this time last year.

Memphis MPO officials are inviting you out to Food Truck Thursday downtown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is also an online survey for those who aren’t able to make it: memphismpo.org.

