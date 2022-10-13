Memphis police investigate string of robberies in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police investigates a string of robberies in Midtown that they believe are connected.

A witness who caught the potential suspect on his home surveillance said he’s frustrated with how bold criminals have become.

“I know my neighbors were out, it was a beautiful day, people were walking dogs, people were going for walks. So it’s not like this was a dark corner somewhere, this was the middle of the day on a Sunday,” he said.

Several people were robbed Sunday, according to Memphis police.

The first happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, on Young Street.

Victims told police four men pulled up in a white SUV with guns, robbing two people.

Victims say they were ordered to get on the ground face down and empty their pockets.

One victim was punched in the back of the head, and the other was kicked in the face while lying face down.

A homeowner just a few blocks over caught the suspect vehicle on his surveillance video.

The witness said, “If you’re walking in the evening or at night, that’s one thing if it’s the middle of the day and you’re just walking a few blocks from your house I don’t think you should have to be continually looking over your shoulder.”

Around 3 p.m. he and his son were walking just a few blocks away for lunch. He says a white SUV went past them, and he noticed it stopped about 30 feet away from them.

“I thought that was odd and the back doors of the SUV both opened at exactly the same time, so something was off I grabbed my son I said turn around, we need to get out of here,” he said.

He didn’t think much of it until he checked his phone.

“I saw a couple of notices on Nextdoor and I got a text from a friend who had just assisted a couple that robbed just a few streets, and that’s when I put it together and went back to check my cameras,” said the witness.

The alleged robbers struck again. This time robbing a woman near Diana Street and Monroe Avenue.

“Be careful, be watchful, be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings that’s the message I’ve told my kids several times,” said the witness.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.