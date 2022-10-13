Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Grizzlies announce regular season home opener festivities

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to hit the court again and they’ve got big plans for the home opener just less than a week away.

The Grizzlies’ 2022-2023 regular season home opener tips off at the FedExForum on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. against the New York Knicks.

However, The Grizz advises fans to be at the Forum well before tip-off to soak in all the home opener fun. As a welcome back, all fans in attendance will receive a “Big Memphis” t-shirt.

Over on the Slim and Husky’s Soundstage, Garry Goin and The Memphis Grizzlies House Band will have a pregame performance.

There’s also a home opener party at 5 p.m. at the FedExForum Outdoor Plaza.

The National Anthem will be performed by Memphis native and Grammy award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum. Then Memphis rapper NLE Choppa will take the stage during player introductions.

During halftime, fans can expect more music from Memphian Project Pat and Big Boogie but that’s not all.

Various stations around the concourse will offer photos, face painting, balloon art and free sneaker cleaning at SNKRR Bar.

Still need to get tickets? Visit ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum Box Office.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Meet the Manns
Meet the Manns
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

Digging deeper into NIL and college sports
Digging deeper into NIL and college sports
WWE college athlete recruiting tour makes first stop at Ole Miss
WWE recruiting tour makes first stop at Ole Miss
Memphis signs Penny Hardaway to 6-year extension
Memphis signs Penny Hardaway to 6-year extension
Memphis signs Penny Hardaway to 6-year extension