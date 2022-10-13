Memphis Grizzlies announce regular season home opener festivities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to hit the court again and they’ve got big plans for the home opener just less than a week away.

The Grizzlies’ 2022-2023 regular season home opener tips off at the FedExForum on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. against the New York Knicks.

However, The Grizz advises fans to be at the Forum well before tip-off to soak in all the home opener fun. As a welcome back, all fans in attendance will receive a “Big Memphis” t-shirt.

Over on the Slim and Husky’s Soundstage, Garry Goin and The Memphis Grizzlies House Band will have a pregame performance.

There’s also a home opener party at 5 p.m. at the FedExForum Outdoor Plaza.

The National Anthem will be performed by Memphis native and Grammy award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum. Then Memphis rapper NLE Choppa will take the stage during player introductions.

During halftime, fans can expect more music from Memphian Project Pat and Big Boogie but that’s not all.

Various stations around the concourse will offer photos, face painting, balloon art and free sneaker cleaning at SNKRR Bar.

Still need to get tickets? Visit ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum Box Office.

