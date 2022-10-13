Memphis cheer coach federally indicted in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal.

On Tuesday, Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed new federal lawsuits on behalf of three additional abuse survivors following the original filing in September.

Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach on Pinnacle Cheer’s website, was named in the new suits, along with Tracey Black, a coach at Rockstar Cheer, and Jeff Webb, owner of Varsity Brands.

These new lawsuits further detail how Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital, and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) allegedly put corporate profits ahead of their responsibility to protect teenage athletes whose coaches are accused of routinely plying them with alcohol and illicit drugs before sexually abusing them.

Both Varsity Spirit and USASF are based in Memphis, Tennessee.

The suit reads that Carruba was once a coach at Rockstar Cheer as well as a Scott Foster protégé.

Foster, who was the owner of Rockstar Cheer along with his wife, committed suicide on Aug. 22. as the abuse investigation was underway.

“Defendant Jared Carruba, another adult coach at Defendant Rockstar, did on several occasions, send sexually explicit messages and photos via Snapchat to Plaintiff John Doe 3, who was fifteen years old at the time,” the suit reads.

It claims Carruba would often make comments about these messages to this same victim at the gym in front of other athletes and coaches.

It also alleges that Carruba sexually abused young athletes.

“Defendant Scott Foster, as owner and operator of Defendant Rockstar, along with Defendants Black and Carruba, who Defendant Foster allowed to access minor athletes including Plaintiff, did illegally commit unwanted and nonconsensual sexual touching of the Plaintiff and others,” the suit reads.

