MAS rewarding first-time foster homes for all-new Fall Foster Challenge

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) has announced its Fall Foster Challenge in an effort to achieve the shelter’s goal to get 100 dogs into foster homes in 10 days.

For the duration of the challenge, MAS is going to reward pet lovers with a $25 Kroger gift card each week they have a foster dog for up to four weeks.

Foster homes that complete the Fall Foster Challenge tasks can also enter to win up to a $1,000 Visa gift card. Three winners will be selected at the end of the challenge.

The shelter defines first-time fosters as households in which no one living there has fostered from MAS in the last year.

“We have been operating over our capacity for months and months despite having a really solid, dedicated base of foster parents,” said Alexis Pugh, director of MAS. “The Fall Foster Challenge is an exciting way to get brand new people interested in fostering so we can get some of these dogs out of the shelter and into homes to enjoy Memphis’s beautiful fall weather.”

Any new foster who processes a foster care agreement for a dog between Oct. 14-24 is eligible to participate.

For more information about the Fall Foster Challenge, visit MAS’s website.

