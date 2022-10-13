Le Bonheur participates in new crime fighting trend, why won’t Regional One?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South’s number one trauma hospital does not have an H-VIP.

Trauma experts know it often takes more than just stitches to fix the wounded. A growing number of hospitals now use Hospital-based Violence Interruption Programs - HVIPs - to help patients break the cycle of violence.

But Regional One Health, the Mid-South’s number one trauma hospital, doesn’t have an HVIP.

The Memphis City Council is now involved in getting an HVIP at ROH after the leader of the City of Memphis Group Violence Intervention Program told the council on Tuesday it’s desperately needed.

Regional One officials don’t have to look very far for an example of how an HVIP works.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital started its own program in March, and it’s working seamlessly with the City’s GVIP.

The staff at Le Bonheur treats two to three kids a week for gunshot wounds. In 2021, the hospital cared for 150 children who’d been shot.

Le Bonheur’s Trauma Medical Director Dr. Regan Williams quickly realized that to help a child heal from violence, the whole family must be treated. ”A lot of these patients are multiple generations of being exposed to violence,” Dr. Williams told Action News 5, “And so, you can’t help the 4-year-old get over his injury if you can’t help his mom get over all the injuries she’s seen in the past.”

Lydia Walker manages Le Bonheur’s Supporting and Healing Individuals from Trauma-Hospital Violence Intervention Program (SHIFT-HVIP) which launched in March.

And a key component provides more than just physical care, they provide psychological care, too.

”This is what we do. We provide wrap-around services when those families come to the hospital,” said Walker.

We have mental health counselors that deal with all of the trauma patients if they want any type of counseling.

So we connect with them directly.”Le Bonheur staff can even help a family find new housing if relocation is necessary to avoid further violence.

The hospital’s program works hand in hand with the City of Memphis Group Intervention Violence Program.

GVIP uses interveners, many of them former gang members or drug dealers, to convince Memphians they can make better choices. ”If we don’t step in and try to intervene in that,” said GVIP czar Jimmie Johnson, “if that victim survives. the likelihood of them going back to retaliate is very, very high. Very, very high.”

Johnson went before the Memphis City Council Tuesday to talk about the need for a violence interruption program at Regional One.

The council’s already committed $2 million to GVIP, and is solidly invested in this crime-fighting technique. ”To have a level one trauma center where everyone who is shot is taken not let this in and let us be able to work this program,” said Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren, “Is mind-boggling.”

Back at Le Bonheur, they’re seeing early success with their HVIP, and are training other hospital personnel to join the effort to create a safer community.

“I’m proud to know we’re making a difference,” said Walker, “It’s the only reason you can get up and come and do this every day is because you know you’re impacting somebody’s life.”

Efforts to get Regional One to participate in violence intervention programs have been denied, citing HIPAA concerns.

Action News 5 reached out to ROH multiple times for comment, and we are still awaiting a response.

On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members passed a resolution requesting that the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health and GVIP.

