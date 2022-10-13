Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South.

They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

