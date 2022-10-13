Advertise with Us
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South

Ice Cube performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in...
Ice Cube performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South.

They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

