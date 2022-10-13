Full sunshine to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Winds will be west at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will bring increasing clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80. A few showers are possible in the afternoon through the evening. Scattered showers will continue Saturday night with lows in lower 60s. A few showers may linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Sunday.

BIG CHILL NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return but it will be chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Widespread frost is possible by Wednesday morning.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

