Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Full sunshine to end the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Winds will be west at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will bring increasing clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80. A few showers are possible in the afternoon through the evening. Scattered showers will continue Saturday night with lows in lower 60s. A few showers may linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Sunday.

BIG CHILL NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return but it will be chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Widespread frost is possible by Wednesday morning.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of suspect wanted in deadly Kroger gas station shooting
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Meet the Manns
Meet the Manns
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

Cold air will continue to push south into our area through mid-week.
First Alert to Fall’s first frost next week
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 10/13
WMC First Alert Weather
Cooler air moves in today, First Alert to weekend rain
Wednesday evening weather update
Cold front brings the rain and leaves a brief period of cool, dry weather