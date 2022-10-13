Advertise with Us
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center

An in-progress look at the Memphis Sports and Events Center
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023.

The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8.

It will be the first event held at MSEC, which is set to open in December.

It’s part of the multi-million dollar facelift to the historic fairgrounds at Liberty Park. The revitalization plans have been in the works for nearly a decade.

“After months and years of planning, we’re thrilled to open the doors of the Memphis Sports and Events Center to athletes and their families,” said Antonio Perez, General Manager of the MSEC. “While exciting in its own right, The Tip-Off will provide just a glimpse of all that’s to come in 2023 and beyond, which will include a compelling mix of local, regional, and even national events that are soon to be announced.”

Other events set to take place upon the center’s opening include adult basketball and volleyball leagues, youth basketball and soccer, winter break camps and an after-school program.

You can register for any of these events by clicking here.

