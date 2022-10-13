Advertise with Us
First Alert to Fall’s first frost next week

Cold air will continue to push south into our area through mid-week.
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front will drop temperatures and then cold air will continue to funnel south through the middle of next week. With a deep dive in the jet stream (upper level winds), cold air from Canada will bring high temperatures into the upper 50s Wednesday.

Temperatures will take a nose dive next week
Temperatures will take a nose dive next week(wmc)

With a clear sky and north wind, we will have the coldest night of the season so far. Low temperatures in tumble into the 30s area wide and frost will be likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop down to the 30s on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will drop down to the 30s on Wednesday morning.(wmc)

This will likely be the end of growing season for your garden. This would be a good time to make sure your HVAC system is working properly and to prepare your house for the cold.

