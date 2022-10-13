Advertise with Us
Digital Desk Exclusive: Cast member of Pretty Woman

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The national Broadway tour of Pretty Woman is on stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis through Sunday, October 16.

Cast member Jessie Davidson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about her national tour debut engagement as Vivian Ward in Memphis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to get tickets.

