Cooler air moves in today, First Alert to weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but there is dense fog for much of west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi this morning. Fog will clear by 9 am and then the rest of the day will feature sunshine. Behind yesterday’s cold front, it will feel cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s today.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a northwest wind at 5 mph and lows in the lower 40s to 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: It will be sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s on Friday.

THE WEEKEND: Our next cold front will arrive over the weekend, which will bring our next chance for rain. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be much colder next week behind the front. Many areas could see the season’s first frost. Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. There will be patchy frost Tuesday night. Wednesday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

