Cold front brings the rain and leaves a brief period of cool, dry weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a period of dry weather, rain finally fell over much of the Mid-South today as a cold front moved in late in the day. We’ll enjoy nice fall weather behind the front to end the weekend, but another front could bring more rain this weekend followed by even cooler temperatures for next week.

TONIGHT: Clearing late night along with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

