Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cold front brings the rain and leaves a brief period of cool, dry weather

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a period of dry weather, rain finally fell over much of the Mid-South today as a cold front moved in late in the day. We’ll enjoy nice fall weather behind the front to end the weekend, but another front could bring more rain this weekend followed by even cooler temperatures for next week.

TONIGHT: Clearing late night along with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Meet the Manns
Meet the Manns
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 12, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
The SPC has placed the Mid-South under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms today.
First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday
bb
Update on storm chances Wednesday 10/12