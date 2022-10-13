Arrest made in multiple car burglaries at Midtown Huey’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a multiple-car theft at Huey’s restaurant parking lot in early September.

According to the affidavit, the suspect broke one car and stole a backpack containing lottery tickets, Nike slides worth $470, and more.

In the second car, the suspect stole, sunglasses worth $800, a Makita drill worth $100, and more said police.

The affidavit states, the suspect shattered the window of a 2022 Toyota and stole the victim’s bank card and gift cards.

MPD believes the suspects drove a white Nissan Titan with a red dealer license plate (013589D), which was located on Sycamore Woods Drive/ Sycamore View.

The driver, Ricky Poindexter, is charged with burglary of motor vehicle.

The other suspect has not been arrested.

