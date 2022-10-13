Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arrest made in multiple car burglaries at Midtown Huey’s

Arrest made in multiple car burglaries at Huey’s Midtown
Arrest made in multiple car burglaries at Huey’s Midtown(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a multiple-car theft at Huey’s restaurant parking lot in early September.

According to the affidavit, the suspect broke one car and stole a backpack containing lottery tickets, Nike slides worth $470, and more.

In the second car, the suspect stole, sunglasses worth $800, a Makita drill worth $100, and more said police.

The affidavit states, the suspect shattered the window of a 2022 Toyota and stole the victim’s bank card and gift cards.

MPD believes the suspects drove a white Nissan Titan with a red dealer license plate (013589D), which was located on Sycamore Woods Drive/ Sycamore View.

The driver, Ricky Poindexter, is charged with burglary of motor vehicle.

The other suspect has not been arrested.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as...
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
Meet the Manns
Meet the Manns
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park

Latest News

Burn bans increase amid dry conditions
Rickey London, 69.
69-year-old suspect in Park Ave. homicide arrested, charged
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 12, 2022
Rain a welcome sight for some, not so much for Mid-South farmers
Rain a welcome sight for some, not so much for Mid-South farmers