69-year-old suspect in Park Ave. homicide arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody one week after a deadly shooting took place outside a home on Park Avenue.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at Park Avenue and Prescott Road, where they located a man lying in a driveway, bleeding from the head.

Police say it appeared the victim had been shot in the face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance cameras in the area showed that the victim had pulled into the driveway of 69-year-old Rickey London’s home located on Park Avenue.

The victim got out of his car and began walking around the home. He then momentarily returned to his car before meeting who police believe was London in the middle of the driveway.

Police say the video shows that the two had a verbal confrontation just before the victim was shot.

The video then shows the shooter entering the house through a red door, and returning with a woman.

The two are then seen getting into a silver hatchback and driving away from the scene, police say.

While on the scene, investigators saw a silver Mazda 2 parked across the street from the home.

When investigators approached the car, they saw a woman in the front seat who matched the description of the woman seen on surveillance video exiting London’s house.

The woman, Christy Clark, was detained and brought to the Homicide Bureau for questioning.

Clark said in a statement to police that she was inside London’s room at the Park Avenue home when he stepped outside.

When he returned, he told her he needed to leave and kept saying that his “life was over” and “Why did he make me shoot him?”

Clark told police that London was armed and said that upon leaving the house, she saw the victim’s body lying behind her car.

She said she agreed to drive London from the scene.

While they drove, London told her that the man in the driveway had threatened him and had reached into his pocket as if to grab a gun. He then told her that he shot the victim, saying, “What was I supposed to do? Wait for him to shoot me first?”

Clark told police that she dropped London off in the area of Jackson Avenue and University Street.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for London’s arrest.

London was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Clark has not been arrested nor charged in this investigation.

It is unclear at this time if the victim and London knew one another.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.