10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting

(Source: WMC Action News 5)(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive.

One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but did not survive the injuries.

A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition.

MPD says officers have one person detained in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

