Woman robbed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Midtown.

The victim was walking on the east side of Diana Street near Monroe Avenue when four young men pulled beside her in a white SUV.

According to the police, the driver and the front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and approached the victim. One of the suspects struck the victim in the head with an unknown object, knocking her to the ground.

The affidavit stated, when the suspect was on the ground, a suspect that was seated in the back of the SUV pointed a large black gun at the victim.

Simultaneously, one suspect who had exited the SUV took the victim’s purse and cell phone from her hands, said police.

The four men were last seen leaving southbound on Diana Street in the SUV.

The victim’s purse, driver’s license, car key, iPhone, and more were stolen, said police.

She experienced minor abrasions on her right elbow.

