What you need to know about the current housing market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Al Lord, founder and CEO of Lexerd Capital Management, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the current state of the housing marketing, from prices to interest rates.

He also shared advice for those looking to buy a home.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.