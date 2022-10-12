Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend.

Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars in the areas of Reese Road and Dromedary Drive, North Ericson Road and Trinity Road, and Dexter Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard.

Police say that on Sunday, Oct. 9, suspects in the same gray sedan and a dark SUV burglarized several more cars in the area of North White Station Road near Walnut Grove Road.

Police have also released video footage of the suspects.

The four suspects are described as all being young Black men, approximately 18-20 years old. Police have provided images of the suspects with the following descriptions:

  • Suspect No. 1 is seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, and is shown armed with a black handgun.
  • Suspect No. 2 is seen wearing is gray Nike hoodie and pants, and is shown armed with a silver handgun.
  • Suspect No. 3 is seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants, and is shown armed with a black handgun.
  • Suspect No. 4 is seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue/yellow/red pants, and a black balaclava.
(Left to right, in order of listed descriptions) Police believe these four young men are responsible for a string of car burglaries that took place over the weekend.(Memphis Police Department)
Police say the suspects are traveling in two vehicles, a gray or silver four-door sedan and a dark-colored SUV.(Memphis Police Department)

No arrests have been made so far. This investigation is ongoing.

MPD asks that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

