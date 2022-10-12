Advertise with Us
Two firefighters injured in Cordova apartment fire

Memphis Fire Department
Memphis Fire Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that two firefighters were injured Wednesday after a fire broke out at Trinity Lake Apartments in Cordova.

The fire department says that a portion of the breezeway at 7865 Raquetball Lane collapsed and injured one firefighter, who was transported to St. Francis Bartlett with non-critical injuries.

Another firefighter is being evaluated on scene for heat exhaustion.

The fire department said that the damage was mostly on the second story of the apartment building.

The fire is still under investigation.

The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed at this time.

At the same complex only three months ago, 10 units were damaged or destroyed after the building went up in flames at the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

The cause of that fire was never confirmed.

