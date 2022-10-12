Terminix shareholders approve merger with Rentokil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based pest control company Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. announced last week that the first step in its merger with Rentokil Initial, a global pest control company based in England, was approved in a vote by shareholders.

In a general meeting held on Oct. 6, a requisite majority of Rentokil and Terminix shareholders voted in favor of the previously announced agreement for Terminix to be acquired by Rentokil.

Over 98% of Rentokil shareholders approved all four resolutions related to acquiring Terminix stock and cash, including:

To approve the transaction

To authorize the directors to allot ordinary shares in connection with the transaction

To authorize the directors to borrow up to £5 billion in connection with the transaction

To adopt the Terminix Share Plan

Rentokil also announced that Terminix CEO Brett Ponton has been appointed CEO of Rentokil’s North America region.

Ponton said in a release that he is pleased that shareholders affirmed the merger.

“I want to thank the dedicated Terminix teammates who delivered strong performance and excellent customer service while simultaneously planning for integration. We now turn our attention towards executing our robust integration plans and creating additional value for our stakeholders,” Ponton said.

John Myers, the managing director of Terminix’s North America region, will take Ponton’s place as CEO.

“I’m delighted that Brett and John have agreed to lead the North American region and our U.S. pest control business respectively,” said Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil. “Having their immense talents at the helm will be welcomed by all colleagues and customers. They are highly experienced executives with proven abilities to integrate businesses and drive profitable growth. Retaining their deep knowledge of the two organizations will ensure a smooth transition and an effective integration.”

Both appointments will become effective after the acquisition is finalized.

Completion of the acquisition is expected to take place on Oct. 12.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.