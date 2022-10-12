Advertise with Us
Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot.

Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery.

It currently reads:

“That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited by this State.”

The ‘Yes on 3′ campaign pushes for Tennessee voters to vote for amendment 3 which would remove the exception for slavery here in Tennessee. Supporters believe even if one is convicted of a crime, slavery should still be prohibited.

“We are at a time where we’re seeing a rise in white supremacy, we’re seeing a rise in violence,” explained State Representative Gloria Johnson. “There are issues we need to talk about but one of the things we have to do is right the wrongs in our past. And one of those wrongs, obviously, is slavery and any mention of slavery whatsoever needs to be removed from our documents.”

In a virtual press conference hosted by the campaign Tuesday, clergy leaders across the state shared their opinions on the matter.

“If we stick together, this will represent not only a particular moment in time where we as Tennesseans stick together,” explained Pastor Darryl Coleman of Humboldt, “but I think it will be a tremendous witness to God and our people across all diversities that we have, to come together on an issue of a modern parity to make a stand on for a better community.”

More than 240 clergy members have signed a clergy statement about the amendment.

The Nov. General Election will take place Nov. 8.

