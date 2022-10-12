Advertise with Us
Officer killed, multiple shot near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville

By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Greenville police officer is dead after what’s being described as a big shootout in Greenville. It happened on Highway 1 and Highway 82 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

3 On Your Side has not been able to confirm the name of the female officer.

Law enforcement sources tell 3 On Your Side that a male victim was shot in the head by the suspect, and a female was allegedly shot in the foot by the suspect. The suspect and the man he allegedly shot have been airlifted to a Jackson hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The scene is still active, and 3 On Your Side will pass along any new information as it becomes available.

