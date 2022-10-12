Advertise with Us
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts

Screenshot from the viral video showing cars doing donuts at a busy Winchester intersection as an MPD cruiser to the right "does nothing."(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has responded following the circulation of a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby police cruiser sat idling with a front-row seat.

Outrage erupted in the Memphis community following the officer’s alleged inaction shown in the video.

However, Memphis police say there’s more to the story outside of the camera’s view.

“The officer in question was already engaged in law enforcement activity when the video from WMCTV5 began,” said Sergeant Louis C. Brownlee.

Brownlee says the officer whose cruiser can be seen in the video was not inside the car, but instead responding to a loitering call at the gas station located at 7010 Winchester Road.

“The officer was out of his vehicle directing the people to clear the lot. The officer remained on the lot until this scene was cleared and under control,” Brownlee said.

He further explained that the officer did request assistance from other units to handle the reckless driving outside the parking lot, but those units were unable to detain the vehicle.

MPD asks that anyone who recorded the reckless driving vehicle with a clear picture of the license plate or knows the driver’s name to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

