MPD arrests 2 suspects from medical district murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to the man found dead in the medical district on Sunday around 5 pm.

Thomas Bonner was shot at the bus stop on Union Avenue and South Bellevue and the witness, his companion, told police what happened.

Bonner and his companion stood at the bus stop when a silver Honda stopped in front of them at the traffic light.

According to the affidavit, the passenger, Bobby Chism, said an offensive remark to Bonner which lead to an altercation.

Bonner threatened the suspect as the car pulled away from the light, said police.

Latorya Graham, the driver and owner of the Honda, pulled the car over in a nearby parking lot and Chism walked back toward the victims while clinching on his pocket, said police.

The witness saw Chism retreat toward the Honda to get a ski mask.

The affidavit stated, when the witness saw Chism returning with a mask, she ran away and heard several shots.

MPD said the witness saw the man pointing the gun at Bonner as he fell to the ground.

Chism, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The driver, Graham, 37, was charged with facilitating first-degree murder.

