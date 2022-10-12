Memphis City Council wants deal with Regional One for violence intervention efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City’s crime intervention program says they can’t get in the door to reach victims of violent crime at Memphis’ only level one trauma center.

The city’s Group Violence Intervention Program (GVIP) says it is vital to be in hospitals to engage victims and families of victims hurt by a violent crime to prevent retaliation.

But, that group says they’re having no luck getting in at Regional One.

“The conversations that we had with their legal team, they had HIPPA concerns,” said Group Violence Intervention Program Administrator Jimmie H. Johnson.

Johnson gave an update on the group’s intervention efforts with Memphis City counselors on Tuesday, and said their attempts to bring their services to Regional One Hospital have been unsuccessful.

“If we have an individual that comes into the hospital shot and some type of retaliatory act may follow from that shooting, we send interventionist,” said Johnson.

“So you’ve been able to intervene everywhere but Regional One, got it,” said Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley.

In response, the Memphis City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking Shelby County Government to strike an agreement between the hospital and GVIP.

“If they’re going to be the number one trauma center, unless they just want more trauma, they should let us be able to get in there and try to stop it,” said Memphis City Councilman Jeff Warren.

Currently, Johnson says their group of 50 “interventionalists” primarily work with youth and families at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Moving forward, GVIP wants to officially develop a hospital intervention program with “interventionalists” on-call day and night.

City Councilman Jeff Warren wants to make sure Regional One lets them in.

“If you have a violence intervener there to meet the families when this is going on, the chances of being able to stop the next murder, to stop the would-be killer go up dramatically, and that’s how the program works,” Warren said. “To have a level one trauma center where everyone who is shot is taken, not to let this in, and let us be able to work this program, is mind-boggling.”

Action News 5 reached out to Regional One for comment on this resolution. There’s been no response yet.

GVIP plans to meet with the council again in December.

Over the last four weeks, GVIP says they’ve identified 126 adults or teens either identified as suspects or victims in violent crime cases and have communicated directly with 122 of them.

GVIP says most of their group of interveners working with at-risk teens or adults are with the 901 Bloc Squad but a Memphis police officer is always the first to speak to them.

GVIP says officers urge that violence must stop and offer an alternative to jail time and a way to turn their lives around.

Some city counselors would like to see someone else make those calls.

“I’m going to continue to ask for someone else to see if we can track the data, because if the data tells us that MPD is the best people to make this call, let’s go that way,” said Smiley. “But I would love to see what happens when someone other than MPD makes this initial call.”

GVIP also says only 29 of the 122 people contacted wanted to learn more about resources.

Twelve of them accepted the services offered.

