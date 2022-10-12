Memphis City Council passes resolution for national search of new MLGW leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council took up a proposed resolution to conduct a nationwide search for the next leader of Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has already appointed City COO Doug McGowen to the role but the council wants to discuss a national search for the position at the next council meeting.

The proposed resolution passed in committee Tuesday with just five votes. Five council members abstained.

Councilmen Jones says it’s simply fair.

The resolution asking Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to conduct a national search for MLGW CEO (he has nominated City COO Doug McGowen) passes in committee. The vote went 5-0-5.

Yes: Johnson, Robinson, Smiley, Jones, Easter-Thomas

Abstain: Ford, Dockery, Warren, Colvett, Canale — Sam Hardiman (@samhardiman) October 11, 2022

”If Mr. McGowen, with whom I have a great working relationship with, if Mr. McGowen is the best person I think that the mayor will be able to look every citizen in the eye and say that we did a national search and you can do that with transparency - you can do that with fidelity and to say that the best decision was made,” said Jones.

Strickland said he stands by his choice and says he knows he has the votes for McGowen.

The council will discuss the resolution at the next city council meeting on Oct. 18.

