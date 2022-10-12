Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis City Council passes resolution for national search of new MLGW leader

MLGW
MLGW(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council took up a proposed resolution to conduct a nationwide search for the next leader of Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has already appointed City COO Doug McGowen to the role but the council wants to discuss a national search for the position at the next council meeting.

The proposed resolution passed in committee Tuesday with just five votes. Five council members abstained.

Councilmen Jones says it’s simply fair.

”If Mr. McGowen, with whom I have a great working relationship with, if Mr. McGowen is the best person I think that the mayor will be able to look every citizen in the eye and say that we did a national search and you can do that with transparency - you can do that with fidelity and to say that the best decision was made,” said Jones.

Strickland said he stands by his choice and says he knows he has the votes for McGowen.

The council will discuss the resolution at the next city council meeting on Oct. 18.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Missing person generic
Brothers, 10 and 12 years old, found
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park

Latest News

Four months after Memphis' Group Violence Intervention Program began their intervention...
Memphis City Council wants deal with Regional One for violence intervention efforts
The Tennessee Governor remarked Tuesday afternoon on the launch of his office's $100 million...
Full allocation breakdown of Gov. Lee’s $100M violent crime intervention fund
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 10/12
Flu Season
Health expert warns of earlier, more severe flu season