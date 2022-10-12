Le Bonheur releases statement after employee threatened by stranger outside

Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has released a statement after a hospital employee was threatened Sunday morning by a man while coming in to work.
The police report reads that at around 6:20 a.m., a man described as wearing a gray hoodie, dark jogging pants, and white tennis shoes ran up to the victim as she was walking by the ambulance emergency bay.
According to the report, the man repeated “you know me” several times to the employee.
When she responded that she didn’t know who he was, he said, “B----, you are going to know me,” and began swinging at her.
She told police that she backed up out of his reach, and the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The employee was not injured, police say.
It is unclear at this time if the suspect is in custody.