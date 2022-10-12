Le Bonheur releases statement after employee threatened by stranger outside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has released a statement after a hospital employee was threatened Sunday morning by a man while coming in to work.

The police report reads that at around 6:20 a.m., a man described as wearing a gray hoodie, dark jogging pants, and white tennis shoes ran up to the victim as she was walking by the ambulance emergency bay.

According to the report, the man repeated “you know me” several times to the employee.

When she responded that she didn’t know who he was, he said, “B----, you are going to know me,” and began swinging at her.

She told police that she backed up out of his reach, and the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The employee was not injured, police say.

On Sunday morning a Le Bonheur employee was approached by an individual in an intimidating manner on the sidewalk as they walked in to work. The Memphis Police Department was able to locate the person shortly after the incident. Le Bonheur is collaborating with MPD on the case. The Le Bonheur security team has extensive safety plans in place for our employees, patients and families and visitors safe. Our security team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide escorts to or from the parking lot or anywhere on campus. Security officers are placed at every entrance of the hospital. We have security guards at the entrances of the buildings on campus, patrolling campus on foot and in marked security cars rotating around campus. Le Bonheur has an extensive lighting and security camera system around campus which provides video to an onsite control room which is monitored 24/7 with the ability to alert the security team if a situation arises. Le Bonheur has a phone number available for anyone to call if they feel unsafe or see anything unusual. A Le Bonheur security app is also available to download for staff to communicate with the Le Bonheur Security department in the event of any on-campus emergencies. The app requires the user to be located on campus and connects directly to security. Le Bonheur is committed to working with the City of Memphis, Memphis Police, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, and other agencies to continue to expand measures to keep us all safe.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect is in custody.

