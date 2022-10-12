Advertise with Us
Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through this afternoon with a batch of isolated showers or storms. There will be a few pockets of heavy rain, but some areas will get more than others. A few storms may have high wind or hail. The tornado threat is very low, but a brief spin up somewhere can’t be completely ruled out, so we will monitor the radar just in case. Highs will reach the mid 80s ahead of the storms with a gusty southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers will give way to clearing late with lows in the 50s. Winds will turn northwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s with lows in lower 60s. Our next cold front arrives over the weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and a chance of showers by late afternoon and evening. A few showers may linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

