Health expert warns of earlier, more severe flu season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South infectious disease expert is sounding the alarm about flu season.

It’s expected to be more severe and hit earlier this year.

Australia, in the Southern Hemisphere, dealt with a terrible flu season, and doctors in the U.S., in the Northern Hemisphere, can usually get a good feel for what will happen here based on what happens in the land down under.

Medical staff isn’t the only ones talking about the danger of this year’s flu.

A Memphis woman hospitalized for three weeks and counting said everyone needs to take the warning seriously. Seventy-eight-year-old Bonnie Carney’s bout with the flu landed her at Baptist East Hospital in mid-September.

Nearly a month later, she’s working to regain her strength and looking forward to the day she gets discharged.

“It was awful. I was coughing a lot and I had the chills, and I was achy and weak,” she said. “It was debilitating.”

Carney wound up in the ICU with pneumonia, and she’s on week three of IV antibiotics. She said this flu quickly “got worse and worse” as she tried unsuccessfully to treat it at home.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said influenza was nearly non-existent during the COVID-19 pandemic because of social distancing, masking and other mitigations. With the return to normal activities, that’s no longer the case.

“Our behaviors have completely backed off of what essentially eliminated the flu the last year or two,” said Dr. Threlkeld, “And then we’ve had a couple of years without it, so there’s a lack of immunity.”

Australia battled a mean flu season, the worst in five years according to their government. What happens there is often a harbinger of what the U.S. will experience.

The CDC said the flu normally heats up in the U.S. in Oct. when the weather turns colder, peaking in Nov. and Dec. Last year, CNN said just 45% of Americans got their flu shots. This year, that number is expected to rise to about 47% though Dr. Threlkeld wishes that statistic would go up even more.

“We should use this preview to go get your flu shots and get them early,” he said, “because in Australia the peak flu season was about two months earlier than they normally see. That’s something we should take heed of.”

Carney usually gets her flu shot in late Sept., or early Oct., but this year the flu knocked her off her feet before she had a chance to get vaccinated.

She’s improving every day, looking forward to reuniting with her dog Junior and cat Flash, tending to her flowers and lunching with girlfriends again.

She’s joining local doctors in warning Mid-Southerners: don’t wait to get your flu vaccine.

“The only thing I can tell people is get the flu shot. It’s worth your while. It saves you a lot of misery,” she said.

The flu is particularly dangerous for the elderly and immunocompromised. Dr. Threlkeld said this year’s strains seem to be hitting children especially hard.

The Shelby County Health Department offers flu shots for those over the age of six months. SCHD clinics are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The flu shot,” said Threlkeld, “has always been not so great at keeping you from getting the flu, but it’s really good at keeping you from being hospitalized and dying of the flu.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.