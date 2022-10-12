A full allocation breakdown of Gov. Lee’s violent crime intervention fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the launch of the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Tuesday morning.

The one-time, $100 million addition to the 2022-2023 state budget is designed to support local law enforcement’s work to reduce violent crime.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support,” Lee said in a press release. “Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe.”

Later in the day, Lee spoke before the media in Nashville, extending the invitation to all departments to receive money from the fund.

“We are encouraging police departments, sheriff’s departments all across the state to access these dollars to provide public safety and safe neighborhoods all across this state,” said Lee.

Law enforcement agencies can apply for grants in one of two ways.

Folks, we finally got a breakdown of how much funding every TN law enforcement office gets from @GovBillLee's Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF).

The @TNDeptofFandA sent us this minutes before our 5 o'clock newscast: https://t.co/DOAdvDAleI — Parker King (@King_Reports) October 11, 2022

Police departments and sheriff’s offices can apply individually for a Formula Based Grant to receive an amount that’s been predetermined by the state Department of Finance & Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP).

OCJP gathered violent crime statistics from every locality over the last three years (2019, 2020, and 2021), stats that came from TBI’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS), and averaged them.

Action News 5 received the full list of grant money allocation for Tennessee police departments and sheriff’s offices late Tuesday afternoon.

That list can be found here.

Memphis Police is slated to receive $3 million in funding, the most of any of our West Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

The Department of Finance and Administration wasn’t able to answer our request as to how these amounts were formulated.

We know based on our research that it involves violent crime statistics, paired with the population and demographics, of a locality, but we were not told how exactly those statistics resulted in the amount of funding linked above.

Alright... I'm having a hard time navigating this. This morning, @GovBillLee announced the launch of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund. The issue is, law enforcement agencies I'm talking to don't know how much money they can potentially receive. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/8eLOXfXrrA — Parker King (@King_Reports) October 11, 2022

The second way police and sheriff’s offices can apply for grant funding is through a Competitive Collaborative Enhancement Grant.

This application must include at least two separate departments that are in the same area of the state, presenting a regionally specific crime and how these departments would use the funding to combat said crime.

The state has set a max of $2 million for each contract in this second option.

These funds for both methods can be used for salaries, equipment, and technology.

The full list of what can and cannot be purchased with grant money can be found in the Grant Solicitation Packet, starting on page 11.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said in a statement that “Identifying preventative solutions is a top priority of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Any additional tools or resources from the State of Tennessee that can assist us in this effort are certainly welcome.”

All of this, however, has to be applied for by departments.

Applicants must declare a notice of intent to apply no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, and applications must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023.

Once approved, the state says grant contracts will start no earlier than March 1, 2023, and will end June 30, 2025.

Start dates will depend on the acceptance process for each local agency.

