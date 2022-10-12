First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development.

TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in Memphis by 4pm. There will be rounds of rain through 9 pm and then clouds will gradually clear after midnight.

A line of storms will arrive around 4 pm in Memphis. (wmc)

THREATS: The primary concerns with this system will be damaging winds and hail. There is a very low tornado threat.

The SPC has placed the Mid-South under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms today. (wmc)

You can get the latest timing and storm threats on Wednesday on our First Alert Weather App.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.