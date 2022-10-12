Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development.

TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in Memphis by 4pm. There will be rounds of rain through 9 pm and then clouds will gradually clear after midnight.

A line of storms will arrive around 4 pm in Memphis.
A line of storms will arrive around 4 pm in Memphis.(wmc)

THREATS: The primary concerns with this system will be damaging winds and hail. There is a very low tornado threat.

The SPC has placed the Mid-South under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms today.
The SPC has placed the Mid-South under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms today.(wmc)

You can get the latest timing and storm threats on Wednesday on our First Alert Weather App.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park

Latest News

bb
Update on storm chances Wednesday 10/12
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 10/12
WMC First Alert Weather
Cold front brings rain today and a drop in temperatures tomorrow