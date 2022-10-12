Advertise with Us
Election commission tests new voting machines

(WIS)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission is working to ensure voters know how to use the new voting machines and that machines are operating sufficiently.

Wednesday, the commission performed extensive testing on all 1,100 of the new machines. The testing is what the commission referred to as logic and accuracy testing.

The biggest difference with the new machines is the paper trail. Voters will now get a paper copy of their ballot, to verify selections before submitting them.

“This is a thoroughly tested system that’s been used in dozens of jurisdictions across the country,” Linda Phillips, Administrator of Elections said. “Millions of votes have been casted with this system, so we are very confident in it.”

The Election Commission also hosted a virtual video demonstration for voters to see exactly how the new machines operate.

Early voting starts next Wednesday.

