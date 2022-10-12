Doctor discusses link between diabetes and depression

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting a diabetes diagnosis is not only a threat to one’s health but has a major impact on a person’s life.

It requires changes to your day-to-day routine that can at times be emotionally draining.

Outside of taking care of your body, it is important to make sure you’re taking care of your emotional health.

Co-founder and Director of Clinical Education at the Behavioral Diabetes Institute Dr. Susan Guzman and Abbott’s Diabetes Care Megan O’Neill joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the link between diabetes and depression, along with tips on how to deal with diabetes distress.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

