Digging deeper into NIL and college sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has taken the college sports world by storm over the last few years, especially after new laws went into effect for student-athletes in 2022.

“This is a rapidly changing environment,” says Luke Fedlam, a sports attorney who’s worked with athletes on NIL for nearly five years.

So, what exactly is NIL?

“Name, Image, and Likeness is the opportunity for collegiate athletes to earn compensation in ways they never have before,” Fedlam explains. “More legally speaking, Name, Image, and Likeness is a person’s persona rights. The right that every individual has to their name, their image, their likeness.”

New laws on NIL deals now allow college athletes to be compensated for the use of their personal brand.

We’ve heard about collegiate athletes making big bucks off NIL deals, but most of the time, it’s closer to home than you think.

“There are very few national deals happening in NIL,” Fedlam says. “They happen, don’t get me wrong, but they are few and far between... a lot of deals are coming from local business owners, local businesses, regional businesses.”

You might think of NIL as just for the big-money college sports like football and basketball, but Fedlam says that’s far from the truth.

“I’ve talked with swimmers, I’ve talked with some lacrosse players who have six-figure deals, or in total have around six figures of income based on Name, Image, and Likeness,” he says.

So, how does a city like Memphis shape up in the NIL market?

“A market like Memphis, having a professional sports team maybe plays a role in that as well,” Fedlam says. “So, if you think about as a student-athlete, if you’re thinking about Memphis versus maybe going to a school in New York, where the media market is saturated with athletes, celebrities and others who are taking those deals; a student-athlete might find more opportunity in Memphis.”

In May, the University of Memphis launched its new athlete database, MaximUM, which now makes it easier for the public to connect with Tiger student-athletes for use of their personal brand.

However, there are concerns about regulating NIL.

“We’ve moved very close to this line of ‘pay for play,’ where we know that NIL is not meant for performance-based indicators of a student-athlete, their ability to perform on the field or on the court or in their sport,” explains Fedlam.

But at the end of the day, Fedlam says: “It’s here to stay, it’s not going anywhere.”

