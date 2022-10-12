Cold front brings rain today and a drop in temperatures tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with a few showers this morning. However, rain chances will increase this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Mid-South. There is a 2 out 5 for our severe weather risk today. This means that some storms could become severe and produce strong winds and hail. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 85 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% early. Lows in the lower to upper 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Behind the front, highs will be back in the mid 70s Thursday. We will have full sunshine back tomorrow. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s with lows in lower 60s. Our next cold front arrives Sunday, which will bring clouds and showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The Sunday cold front will deliver a blast of cold air and highs will be down to the upper 60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday.

