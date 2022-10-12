Baby aardvark born at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is home to a new baby!

An aardvark was born last month on exhibit at the Animals of the Night. Grogu was 3 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

The aardvark was named Grogu and is being hand-reared by keepers, who feed him every 3-4 hours around the clock.

Grogu is not yet on exhibit while he continues to grow.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.