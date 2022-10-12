Advertise with Us
Affidavit: Homeowner fights off burglar with knife, suspect charged

Stephen Glenn
Stephen Glenn(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused burglar is in Shelby County Jail and according to an affidavit detailing the incident, the homeowner he’s accused of targeting put up a fight.

Stephen Glenn is charged with aggravated burglary after he allegedly broke into the kitchen window of a home on Mansfield Street with a metal pipe Sunday, according to an affidavit.

Investigators say the homeowner claims Glenn attempted to force his way into the home through the window. The homeowner fought him off with a knife.

Once Memphis police officers arrived on the scene, they saw Glen attempting to leave the scene through the backyard.

Glenn’s bond is set at $3,500.

Glenn was also charged on Oct. 6 with driving under the influence and causing damage to a highway fixture.

