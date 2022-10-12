AAA launches ‘Move Over for Me’ traffic safety campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AAA is encouraging drivers to consider others while driving with a new campaign, ‘Move Over for Me.’

The traffic safety campaign urges Tennessee drivers to move over to a lane away from drivers who are parked on the side of the road for emergencies.

AAA launched the campaign in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, with several law agencies across the state in attendance.

Colonel Matt Perry with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said he traveled from Nashville to attend. He says safety on Tennessee roadways is important to him and his fellow troopers.

“We’re just asking you to extend the same courtesy to anybody on the side of the roadway,” Perry explained. “Because a trooper may not be there yet. A TDOT help truck may not have made it there yet. A Memphis police officer might not have made it to the scene to help make it safer with their blue lights.”

Despite the passing of the Move Over law in 2006, Tennessee still sees dozens of deaths in accidents. Perry said over the past 10 years, his agency has given out 15,000 citations to prevent more deaths, but his ultimate goal is to promote safety.

“They see that highway patrol vehicle, it’s going to make people change their driving behavior and that’s all we’re trying to do,” Perry said. “We’re not trying to see how many tickets we can write. We just want troopers to be seen, be present, stop cars and affect change that way.”

Saturday, Oct. 15 will be ‘Move Over and Slow Down Day’ in Tennessee. It is a recent proclamation from Governor Bill Lee.

