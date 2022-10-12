Advertise with Us
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline Brady-McGinnis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday’s attack as Jean McGuire.

Authorities say McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m.

Police say McGuire was unconscious when officers found her and that she was taken to a hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

In addition to having served on the school committee, McGuire in 1966 helped found the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, which sends Boston students of color to suburban schools.

