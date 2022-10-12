Advertise with Us
6 ways high achievers are their own worst enemy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A best-selling author and high-performance life coach is sharing how high performers can get in their own way.

Sheri Riley joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the 6 ways high achievers are undermining their own success potential and personal growth, along with advice on how to create balance.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

