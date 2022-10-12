2 arrested, charged in Medical District murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are behind bars after a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend.

Shelby County Jail records show Bobby Chism, 35, and Latorya Graham, 37, are both charged in connection to the case.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the Medical District on Union Avenue. The suspect was found dead on the scene, according to Memphis Police Department.

Chism is charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He also has previous charges from September 2022 for aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Graham is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

Both of their bonds are set at $100,000.

